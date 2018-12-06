Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

GNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of GNW stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,436,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,001. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.01. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genworth Financial will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 440,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 84,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 293,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.