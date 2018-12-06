GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Given a GBX 1,820 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price objective from equities research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,509.84 ($19.73).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,434 ($18.74) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53).

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

