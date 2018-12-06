Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Pra Group comprises 5.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of Pra Group worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 150,208 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pra Group by 66.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,848,000 after acquiring an additional 596,684 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pra Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after acquiring an additional 165,269 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Pra Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 706,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pra Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 515,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Friday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 target price on Pra Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Pra Group news, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $55,569.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $56,679.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $609,371.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Pra Group Inc has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). Pra Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $225.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/global-alpha-capital-management-ltd-grows-stake-in-pra-group-inc-praa.html.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.