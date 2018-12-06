Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Receives $85.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 3.65. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 740.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

