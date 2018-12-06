Global Cord Blood (CO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.87

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 12481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $741.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The medical research company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 77.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 265,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth about $114,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter worth about $694,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

