Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in AT&T by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 6,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $30.73 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/global-retirement-partners-llc-sells-1649-shares-of-att-inc-t.html.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.