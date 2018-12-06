Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1358 per share on Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. 96,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,644. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/global-superdividend-us-etf-div-declares-0-14-monthly-dividend.html.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.