GMS (GMS) Stock Price Down 10.1% Following Weak Earnings

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) shares were down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 1,479,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 427,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.54 million. GMS had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMS. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded GMS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GMS from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin acquired 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $100,139.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,389.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1,452.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GMS by 54.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $772.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

