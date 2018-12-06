Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC also reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 307,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,853. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.55. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.