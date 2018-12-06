Graviocoin (GIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,161.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5,161.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00027404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.02826091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00138183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00178038 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.05 or 0.09673079 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 929,869,484 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

