Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Harris Co. (HRS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Harris during the second quarter worth $118,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Harris during the third quarter worth $138,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Harris during the third quarter worth $146,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Harris by 2,067.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Harris by 879.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $627,407.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,312.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $4,283,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286 shares in the company, valued at $209,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRS shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Harris to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Harris in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.89.

Shares of HRS opened at $139.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.27. Harris Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.94 and a fifty-two week high of $175.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Harris had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Harris’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

