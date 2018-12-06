Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,508,000 after buying an additional 111,444 shares in the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 2,501,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,700,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,403,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,039,000 after buying an additional 36,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 853,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,656,000 after buying an additional 141,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $109.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $104.97 and a 1-year high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

