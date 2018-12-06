Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $4,024,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 90,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 78,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

