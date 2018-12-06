Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,463 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Global Payments worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $106.99 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $95.37 and a twelve month high of $129.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.30.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $76,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,125 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total value of $531,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,690,170.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,952. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

