Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.57 Million

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to announce $123.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.44 million and the highest is $124.70 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $117.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $501.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.42 million to $503.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $527.18 million, with estimates ranging from $520.40 million to $533.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $121.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.89 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Douglas Richard Bass sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $55,135.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,272 shares of company stock worth $98,216 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

