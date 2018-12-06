Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.03

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 11966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLRE shares. BidaskClub raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $366.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by $0.34. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 44.40% and a negative net margin of 125.14%. The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 132.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 53.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

