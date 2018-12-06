GreenSky (GSKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get GreenSky alerts:

GSKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 1,807,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,452. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis I. Kelly acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $244,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,912,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,920,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.