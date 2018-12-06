Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in X Financial (XYF)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 947,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,000. X Financial comprises about 0.8% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X Financial in the third quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

XYF stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. X Financial has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that X Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYF shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on X Financial in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on X Financial in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

