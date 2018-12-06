Greif (GEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11), Morningstar.com reports. Greif had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 5.26%.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Greif has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 191.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth $162,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 2,472.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

