GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GRIFOLS S A/S from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of GRFS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,688. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2283 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 572.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 124,590 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 145,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 626,527 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,466,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,112,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

