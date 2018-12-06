Groupon Inc (GRPN) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 132.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,096 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,226 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Groupon by 677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,737 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 142,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Groupon by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,985,470 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,584 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,059,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Groupon by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,655 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 106,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 860.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,072,900 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 961,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $5,730,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $6.30 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Groupon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.75. Groupon Inc has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

