GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,901,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,285,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,635,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,129,000 after acquiring an additional 292,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 276,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 262,281 shares in the last quarter.

BJRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $60.00 in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Lon Ledwith sold 11,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $845,757.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 11,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $762,543.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,508.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,634 shares of company stock worth $1,927,961 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

