GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 35,722 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,722 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,141,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.18. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $597.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

REGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Eric Bowen sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $183,507.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,519 shares of company stock valued at $987,860. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/gsa-capital-partners-llp-sells-35722-shares-of-renewable-energy-group-inc-regi.html.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.