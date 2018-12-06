GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.63 Million Position in Belden Inc. (BDC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Belden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Belden by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.42. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Belden had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Belden announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

In other Belden news, SVP Roel Vestjens acquired 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,201.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup acquired 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $494,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,128 shares of company stock worth $596,098 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

