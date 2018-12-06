Guess? (GES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Guess? has crushed the industry in a year, attributable to continued strength in its Europe and Asia businesses, owing to constant store openings and e-commerce growth. These have been leading to positive comps growth. Strength in these regions, along with enhanced margins fueled Guess?’s third-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein earnings and sales grew year over year. However, increased distribution costs hit margins in Europe and led to a rise in SG&A expenses. High marketing and advertising costs are also expected to lead to increased SG&A rate in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, continued investments in Europe and Asia are likely to help Guess? retain its sturdy trend. Also, the company is making solid efforts to enhance Americas Retail performance, and is also witnessing improvements on this front. Encouragingly, these upsides led to a raised fiscal 2019 outlook.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guess? presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of GES opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Guess? by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

