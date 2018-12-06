Guidewire Software (GWRE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $722-732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.2 million.Guidewire Software also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.24-1.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. DA Davidson set a $118.00 price target on Guidewire Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 996.89, a P/E/G ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.24 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $2,089,279.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,150.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,359 shares of company stock worth $6,739,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

