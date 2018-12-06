Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shares Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) shares traded down 5.5% on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $98.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Guidewire Software traded as low as $76.55 and last traded at $84.76. 2,601,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 685,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.72.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GWRE. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson set a $118.00 target price on Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

In other news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 15,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $1,678,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,280.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $33,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,272.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,359 shares of company stock worth $6,739,456. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,090,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6,463.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 768,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 757,236 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,393,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,684,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,111,000 after acquiring an additional 441,769 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 941.78, a PEG ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.24 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

