Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Stake Raised by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,117 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of Guidewire Software worth $41,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,101,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $81.00 on Thursday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $33,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,593 shares in the company, valued at $723,272.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $565,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,359 shares of company stock worth $6,739,456. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Guidewire Software to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/guidewire-software-inc-gwre-stake-raised-by-partner-fund-management-l-p.html.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.