H & R Block (HRB) Issues Earnings Results

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 461.55% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $27.52 on Thursday. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is presently 33.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on H & R Block from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

