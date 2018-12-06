Halliburton (HAL) Stake Lowered by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 83,578 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Halliburton worth $19,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Societe Generale set a $42.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

In related news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $43,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

