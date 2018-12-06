Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 67.76% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

HLNE stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 221,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira bought 21,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.04 per share, for a total transaction of $794,508.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $41,312.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,704. 53.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 60.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,107,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,309,000 after purchasing an additional 119,371 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4.8% in the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 81,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $7,010,000. Institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

