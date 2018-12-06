Hansteen (HSTN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

HSTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.35) price objective (down previously from GBX 136 ($1.78)) on shares of Hansteen in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hansteen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 117.83 ($1.54).

LON:HSTN opened at GBX 90.10 ($1.18) on Wednesday. Hansteen has a 1 year low of GBX 115.90 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.90 ($1.93).

Hansteen Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which is incorporated in the United Kingdom under the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London, W1S 3DL. The Group's principal activities are those of a property group investing mainly in industrial properties in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom.

