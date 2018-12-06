Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,755 ($22.93).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HL. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,769.80 ($23.13).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,831.50 ($23.93) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,935 ($25.28).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

