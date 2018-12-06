Harris Co. (HRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. Harris reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Harris will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harris.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRS. ValuEngine downgraded Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Harris to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Harris in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.89.

Shares of HRS stock traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $136.77. 19,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,598. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Harris has a 1-year low of $137.94 and a 1-year high of $175.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $4,283,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $627,407.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,312.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Harris by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Harris by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Harris by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Harris by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harris by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

