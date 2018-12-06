Hawaiian (HA) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Cowen

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $38.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HA. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Macquarie set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of HA opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.00 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 10.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.1% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hawaiian by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hawaiian by 104.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

