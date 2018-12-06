HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (HYAC) Now Covered by Imperial Capital

Analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYAC opened at $10.05 on Thursday.

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Company Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

