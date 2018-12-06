HC Wainwright Analysts Give Acer Therapeutics (ACER) a $55.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price objective on Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Valuation methodology, risks, and uncertainties. We value Acer using a composite risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) approach, which employs a 15% discount rate and 30% effective tax rate across all future cash flows, while ascribing an 85% probability of success to EDSIVO and a 60% and 50% probability of success to MSUD, respectively. This yields a total rNPV of $600M, with $355M coming from EDSIVO and $250M from ACER-001. Assuming approximately 11M fully-diluted shares outstanding as of mid-2019, this translates into a price objective of $55.00 per share.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACER. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded Acer Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acer Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.72. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 2,015.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 19,242.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 80.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

