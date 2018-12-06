HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Aptose Biosciences (APS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) in a research note published on Monday. They currently have a C$8.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Valuation and impediments to achieving price target. We reiterate our Buy and C$8.50 price target. Our target is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which derives its value from both the CG-806 opportunity in AML and APTO-253 opportunity in AML and MDS. This model allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile. Factors which could impede reaching our price target include failed or inconclusive clinical trials or inability of the company to secure adequate funding to progress its drugs through the development pathway.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

APS opened at C$2.80 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of C$2.17 and a 52-week high of C$5.97.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

