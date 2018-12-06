HCP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (HCP)

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,685 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,663% compared to the average daily volume of 99 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HCP in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HCP from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on HCP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HCP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get HCP alerts:

HCP stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. HCP has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.23.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. HCP had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCP will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. HCP’s payout ratio is currently 75.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/hcp-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-hcp.html.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.