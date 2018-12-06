Head to Head Analysis: Nasdaq (NDAQ) & Primus Guaranty (PRSG)

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Primus Guaranty (OTCMKTS:PRSG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Nasdaq alerts:

This table compares Nasdaq and Primus Guaranty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq $3.97 billion 3.71 $734.00 million $4.06 22.12 Primus Guaranty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nasdaq has higher revenue and earnings than Primus Guaranty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nasdaq and Primus Guaranty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq 1 6 6 0 2.38 Primus Guaranty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nasdaq presently has a consensus target price of $96.46, suggesting a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Nasdaq’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nasdaq is more favorable than Primus Guaranty.

Dividends

Nasdaq pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Primus Guaranty does not pay a dividend. Nasdaq pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nasdaq has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Nasdaq shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nasdaq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Primus Guaranty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nasdaq has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primus Guaranty has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nasdaq and Primus Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq 17.95% 13.69% 5.06% Primus Guaranty N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nasdaq beats Primus Guaranty on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Its Corporate Services segment offers investor relations products and services, including investor relations content, analytics, and advisory services; communication tools; and public relations solutions. It also provides a platform and services that enable customers to produce Webcasts for investor and public relations, marketing, and internal communications applications; and a collaboration platform for boards of directors or various teams collaborating on confidential initiatives. In addition, this segment operates various listing platforms, which offer capital raising solutions for private and public companies. The company's Information Services segment sells and distributes historical and real-time quote and trade information to market participants and data distributors; and develops and licenses Nasdaq branded indexes, associated derivatives, and financial products, as well as provides custom calculation services. Its Market Technology segment provides solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides broker services through SMARTS, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and enterprise governance, risk management, and compliance software and services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Primus Guaranty Company Profile

Primus Guaranty, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit swaps to financial institutions. It offers protection against the risk of default on primarily investment grade corporate reference entities. The company provides credit protection on a single specified reference entity, multiple reference entities, and asset-backed securities for dealers and banks. It also manages credit swap and cash investment portfolios of its affiliates, as well as provides management, consulting, and information technology services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. As of September, 29 2014, Primus Guaranty, Ltd. is in Liquidation.

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.