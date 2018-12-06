Head-To-Head Analysis: Nutra Pharma (NPHC) vs. China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Nutra Pharma has a beta of 6.24, meaning that its share price is 524% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nutra Pharma and China Jo-Jo Drugstores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A China Jo-Jo Drugstores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nutra Pharma and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma -4,741.67% N/A -1,740.23% China Jo-Jo Drugstores -16.53% -86.38% -24.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutra Pharma and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $120,000.00 5.00 -$4.02 million N/A N/A China Jo-Jo Drugstores $96.11 million 0.63 -$17.05 million N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Jo-Jo Drugstores.

Summary

China Jo-Jo Drugstores beats Nutra Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Nyloxin, a topical therapy for chronic pain in horses. It is also developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company has a collaboration agreement with the International Security Group to develop nerve agent counter measures. Nutra Pharma Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items. The company also operates licensed doctors of Western medicine and TCM onsite for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. In addition, it operates dada360.com, an online drugstore that retails OTC drugs and nutritional supplements. Further, the company distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily to trading companies, as well as cultivates and wholesales herbs used for TCM. As of March 31, 2018, it had 122 retail pharmacies under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name, as well as operates 9 drugstores under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name in Zhejiang Province. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

