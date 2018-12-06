Head to Head Analysis: OLYMPUS Corp/S (OCPNY) & China Ceramics (CCCL)

OLYMPUS Corp/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) and China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get OLYMPUS Corp/S alerts:

This table compares OLYMPUS Corp/S and China Ceramics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLYMPUS Corp/S $7.10 billion 1.30 $513.57 million $1.51 17.88 China Ceramics $121.71 million 0.05 -$13.02 million N/A N/A

OLYMPUS Corp/S has higher revenue and earnings than China Ceramics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of OLYMPUS Corp/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of China Ceramics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of China Ceramics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OLYMPUS Corp/S and China Ceramics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLYMPUS Corp/S 2.65% 4.84% 2.16% China Ceramics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

OLYMPUS Corp/S has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Ceramics has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OLYMPUS Corp/S and China Ceramics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLYMPUS Corp/S 0 0 0 0 N/A China Ceramics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

OLYMPUS Corp/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. China Ceramics does not pay a dividend. OLYMPUS Corp/S pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Ceramics has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

OLYMPUS Corp/S beats China Ceramics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLYMPUS Corp/S

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices. The company also provides upright, polarizing, inverted, laser scanning confocal, stereo, and marco fluorescence microscopes; box-type fluorescence imaging devices, microscope digital cameras, life science imaging software, bio-imaging systems, and virtual slide systems; metallurgical, semiconductor and flat-panel display inspection, laser scanning, and measuring microscopes; microscopic 3D measurement instruments, and industrial microscope ancillary equipment; and industrial videoscopes and fiberscopes, industrial rigidscopes and ancillary equipment, ultrasonic flaw detectors, eddy current and phased array flaw detectors, and X-ray fluorescence and X-ray diffraction analyzers. In addition, it offers interchangeable lens cameras, compact digital cameras, digital camera accessories, lens barrels units, optical components, digital audio recorders, binoculars, and related software applications; and biomedical materials system. The company was formerly known as Olympus Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Olympus Corporation in October 2003. Olympus Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About China Ceramics

China Ceramics Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles. The company sells its products under the Hengda, Hengdeli, Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty, TOERTO, and WULIQIAO brands through a network of distributors, as well as directly to property developers. China Ceramics Co., Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for OLYMPUS Corp/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLYMPUS Corp/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.