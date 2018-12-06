Head to Head Comparison: BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (BTDPY) and ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (APELY)

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) and BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR $8.08 billion 0.55 $446.06 million $4.56 9.92 BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR $6.64 billion 0.83 $904.77 million $1.79 6.07

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR pays out 97.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR beats BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR

Alps Electric Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics segments. It offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, power inductors, aspherical glass lenses, toroidal coils, touch input devices, actuators, and printers; and car navigation and audio systems, and information and communication devices. The company also provides transport, storage, export and import, and cargo handling services. It primarily serves automotive, home and mobile, healthcare, and environment and energy markets. The company was formerly known as Kataoka Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Electric Co., Ltd. in December 1964. Alps Electric Co., Ltd. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. It is also involved in the commercial development activities under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

