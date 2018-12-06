Head-To-Head Comparison: BHP Billiton (BHP) vs. Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG)

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of BHP Billiton shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Billiton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BHP Billiton and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Billiton 0 7 5 0 2.42 Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

BHP Billiton currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.45%. Given BHP Billiton’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BHP Billiton is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BHP Billiton and Thunder Mountain Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Billiton $43.64 billion 1.69 $3.71 billion $3.36 13.65 Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -$710,000.00 N/A N/A

BHP Billiton has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Dividends

BHP Billiton pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Thunder Mountain Gold does not pay a dividend. BHP Billiton pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Billiton and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Billiton N/A N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -79.58%

Risk & Volatility

BHP Billiton has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BHP Billiton beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; the provision of freight, finance, administrative, trading, marketing, and other support services; and potash development activities. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group Limited.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company's principal properties include the South Mountain project that covers an area of approximately 1,518 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho; and Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in the Eureka-Battle Mountain mineralized gold trend in central Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

