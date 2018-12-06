Head to Head Comparison: Mitsui & Co Ltd (MITSY) versus NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Mitsui & Co Ltd alerts:

This table compares Mitsui & Co Ltd and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsui & Co Ltd 7.04% 9.31% 3.50% NGL Energy Partners 1.40% -1.57% -0.48%

Dividends

Mitsui & Co Ltd pays an annual dividend of $7.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. NGL Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. Mitsui & Co Ltd pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NGL Energy Partners pays out -229.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NGL Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mitsui & Co Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsui & Co Ltd shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mitsui & Co Ltd has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsui & Co Ltd and NGL Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsui & Co Ltd $44.18 billion 0.61 $3.77 billion $42.89 6.96 NGL Energy Partners $17.28 billion 0.07 -$70.87 million ($0.68) -14.16

Mitsui & Co Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsui & Co Ltd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mitsui & Co Ltd and NGL Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsui & Co Ltd 0 0 0 0 N/A NGL Energy Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67

NGL Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.57%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than Mitsui & Co Ltd.

Summary

Mitsui & Co Ltd beats NGL Energy Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsui & Co Ltd Company Profile

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses. It also sells plants, electric power facility, transportation, construction, mining, and peripheral equipment, as well as machine tools and plastics; designs, builds, and operates wastewater treatment plants, and container and air cargo terminals; and imports and sells automobile and auto parts, helicopter, defense, and aerospace products. In addition, the company finances automobile and motorcycle; provides auto parts logistics services; leases and manages freightcar and locomotives; operates chemical tankers; produces salt; and sells solvents and coating materials, petroleum and crude oil, agricultural, marine, energy and base metal, canned and chilled foods, juice ingredient, coffee beans and roasted coffee, food and beverages, packaging materials, groceries, apparel and clothing, electronic devices and equipment, and oil and gas well tubular products. Further, it processes and sells woodchips; manufactures and sells industrial chemicals, fertilizers, saccharified, pharmaceuticals, feedstuff, and information and communication equipment; explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas; and offers non life and life insurance agency, warehousing, grain merchandising, real estate asset management, water supply, and financing services. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and drilling muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada through its 21 terminals, as well as offers terminaling and storage services. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as resellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. This segment also purchases and markets unfinished gasoline blending components for subsequent blending into finished gasoline for third parties. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.