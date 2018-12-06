Head to Head Comparison: Riot Blockchain (RIOT) & Akers Biosciences (AKER)

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riot Blockchain and Akers Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 150.12 -$19.84 million ($2.71) -0.65 Akers Biosciences $3.93 million 4.16 -$7.36 million N/A N/A

Akers Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Riot Blockchain.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Riot Blockchain and Akers Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akers Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riot Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Riot Blockchain’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Riot Blockchain is more favorable than Akers Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Riot Blockchain and Akers Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain -883.37% -92.58% -67.12% Akers Biosciences -346.69% -107.79% -85.96%

Risk & Volatility

Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akers Biosciences has a beta of -1.63, meaning that its share price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Akers Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Akers Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Riot Blockchain beats Akers Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Check', a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The company's pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Check', a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

