Head-To-Head Contrast: Funko (FNKO) and Mad Catz Interactive (MCZAF)

Mad Catz Interactive (OTCMKTS:MCZAF) and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Mad Catz Interactive alerts:

40.4% of Funko shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Mad Catz Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Funko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mad Catz Interactive and Funko’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mad Catz Interactive $134.07 million 0.00 -$11.62 million N/A N/A Funko $516.08 million 1.38 $3.72 million $0.30 49.20

Funko has higher revenue and earnings than Mad Catz Interactive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mad Catz Interactive and Funko, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mad Catz Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A Funko 0 2 5 0 2.71

Funko has a consensus target price of $19.57, indicating a potential upside of 32.60%. Given Funko’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Funko is more favorable than Mad Catz Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares Mad Catz Interactive and Funko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mad Catz Interactive N/A N/A N/A Funko 1.55% 10.69% 4.76%

Summary

Funko beats Mad Catz Interactive on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mad Catz Interactive

Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various entertainment products in the United States and internationally. The company offers various accessories for in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, personal and Mac computers, smart phones, tablets, and other smart devices. Its products include headsets, mice, keyboards, controllers, and other accessories; specialty controllers comprising flight sticks, hand-over-stick-and-throttles, wheels, pedals, control panels, etc.; and audio products. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. also develops video games. The company markets its products principally under the Mad Catz, Tritton, and Saitek brand names. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. sells its products through video game and consumer accessories retailers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Funko

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; distributors for sale to small retailers; and consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Mad Catz Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mad Catz Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.