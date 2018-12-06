Head-To-Head Survey: Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) & Guardant Health (GH)

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Laboratory Corp. of America and Guardant Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corp. of America 0 8 9 0 2.53 Guardant Health 0 1 4 0 2.80

Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus target price of $179.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.46%. Guardant Health has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.52%. Given Laboratory Corp. of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laboratory Corp. of America is more favorable than Guardant Health.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Corp. of America and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corp. of America 13.27% 17.13% 7.23% Guardant Health N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Laboratory Corp. of America and Guardant Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corp. of America $10.44 billion 1.36 $1.27 billion $9.60 14.63 Guardant Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laboratory Corp. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Guardant Health.

Summary

Laboratory Corp. of America beats Guardant Health on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. The company also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, medical drug monitoring, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, it provides drug development solutions and laboratory testing services; and testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Boston University, Columbia University, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests, as well as with Baptist Health. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

