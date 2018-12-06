Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Director Sells $32,886.00 in Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 700 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $32,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $58,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $42.24. 23,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,999. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.73. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 92.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/healthcare-services-group-inc-hcsg-director-sells-32886-00-in-stock.html.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.