HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €73.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Barclays set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. HSBC set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.89 ($90.57).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at €55.66 ($64.72) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a 12 month high of €96.00 ($111.63).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.